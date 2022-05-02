No new COVID case in Cebu City a week before elections

CEBU CITY, Philippines – With seven days left before the May 9 polls would take place, no new COVID-19 case has been recorded in Cebu City.

The city’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) on Monday, May 2, reported that they did not log any additional case of the infection.

This development, in turn, prompted officials to express optimism that a surge of COVID-19 cases will unlikely occur in the coming weeks.

“Seven days before the election, the fear nga musaka pagbalik ang (that we will experience another increase in the number of) cases after the election is very remote,” said Councilor Joel Garganera, head of the EOC.

Garganera also assured the public that there will be no more lockdowns and other extreme anti-COVID measures in case the city would again face another outbreak.

“I am appealing to some who keep on instilling fear of an impending lockdown after the election, dili na mahitabo (that won’t happen),” said Garganera.

“We’ve passed that stage before, we learned our lesson well and with the vaccination rate we’re having right now and the protocol compliance we have nothing to fear,” he added.

Cebu City, which is currently under Alert Level 1, the most lenient form of community quarantine, continues to experience a decline in new COVID-19 cases.

As of May 1, data from the EOC showed that the number of active infections here stands at 38.

This despite various crowd-gathering events, particularly election-related rallies, in the previous weeks.

Officials attributed this development to high COVID-19 vaccination coverage and complying with existing health protocols.



