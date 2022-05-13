PRO-7 chief to CV cops: ‘Maximum tolerance’ in handling election protest rallies

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Policemen in Central Visayas are ordered to maintain law and order and observe “maximum tolerance” in handling possible rallies protesting the unofficial results of the local and national elections this year.

Police Brigadier General Roque Eduardo Vega, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) director, issued the order today, May 13, for them to maintain law and order and to allow protesters to air their grievances and sentiments.

Vega also called on the public to respect the vote of the majority of the Filipinos and that he recognized everyone’s right to express themselves.

However, he said that those, who were planning to hold protests on the unofficial election results, must file their protests and complaints to certified authorities, particularly at the Commission on Elections.

For his part, Police Colonel Engelbert Soriano, director of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), said that they continued to monitor possible movements from all the cities and municipalities in Cebu province.

In Cebu City, Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that the 32 personnel of the Civil Disturbance Management (CDM), who had been on standby since midnight after the election day.

As of this posting, no rallies were conducted against the unofficial poll results that the police office was monitoring.

Police Colonel Arnel Banzon, Lapu-Lapu City Police Office director (LCPO), for his part, said that they also had 60 CDM personnel who were also ready of possible rallies in the city.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Franco Oriol, deputy director for operations of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), said they would continue to conduct checkpoints in all their police stations respective jurisdiction as a part of their pre-emptive measures.

Oriol said eight policemen were tasked to conduct checkpoints in all their six police stations in the city.

He also said that they had not received reports of groups planning to hold rallies in the city.

