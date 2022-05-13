14 private schools in CV look to hold face-to-face graduation

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A total of 14 private schools in Central Visayas have sent requests to allow them to conduct face-to-face graduation ceremonies this June to mark the end of the school year 2021-2022.

Amaryllis Villarmia, Department of Education (DepEd) 7 information officer, told CDN Digital that of the 14 schools, four are from Cebu City, one from Toledo City, one in Cebu Province, one in Mandaue City, and seven from Talisay City.

Under DepEd Memorandum no. 043 s. of 2022, schools in Alert levels 1 and 2 and in consultation with the local government unit and with the parents and organized, can hold limited face-to-face graduation ceremony with strict compliance to the protocols set by the IATF.

Schools should also secure parental consent for learners to attend the said ceremony.

Among the measures that must be complied include the wearing of face masks throughout the event and maintaining of one-meter safe distance between the participants.

Participants must also be seated at their assigned seats only and only the parents or one designated guardian will be allowed to accompany the student.

Separately, DepEd 7 director Salustiano Jimenez, in a text message to CDN Digital, said for public schools, their respective division offices will be the one to validate and approve their requests to conduct limited face to face graduation.

Jimenez is currently out of the country for the Southeast Asian Games.

