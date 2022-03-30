Up next for Mandaue: Face-to-face graduation

By: Mary Rose Sagarino - CDN Digital Correspondent | March 30,2022 - 09:11 PM
DepEd Mandaue City

The Department of Education (DepEd) Mandaue City Division building.

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) in Mandaue City is planning to hold face-to-face graduation starting this June.

Dr. Nimfa Bongo, DepEd-Mandaue Superintendent, said that they are planning to conduct physical End-of-School Year (EOSY) commencement rites starting on June 27.

Bongo said though that they have yet to send the application as the graduation is still months away.

Earlier, DepEd said they will allow physical EOSY for schools in areas under Alert Level 1 and 2, in consultation with the LGU, schools, and with strict compliance with IATF protocols.

Currently, Mandaue City is under Alert Level 2.

Bongo said Mandaue has 45 public schools and around 50 private schools.

Meanwhile, Bongo said that the implementation of the limited face-to-face classes is going smoothly.

At least 16 schools in the city have implemented in-person classes on Monday, March 25.

These are Banilad Elementary School, Basak Elementary School, Cabancalan I Elementary School, Cabancalan II Elementary School, Cesar M. Cabahug Elementary School, Don Calixto C. Yongco Elementary School, Leonard Wood Elementary School, Pagsabungan Elementary School, Tabok Elementary School, Labogon Elementary School, Banilad National High School, Cabancalan National High School, Maguikay National High School, Mandaue City School for the Arts High School, Mandaue City SPED High School, Subangdaku Technical Vocational School.

City Councilor Malcolm Sanchez, Committee on Education Chairman, said that Mandaue City College has already applied for the limited face-to-face classes. Sanchez also said that the school is ready for in-person graduation rites.

Bongo said the 15 remaining schools are expected to implement face-to-face classes on April 4 and April 18.     /rcg

ALSO READ:

16 Mandaue public schools start limited face-to-face classes this Monday

12 schools in Cebu province part of pilot test of face-to-face classes 

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.
Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: alert level 2, Cebu‬, Cebu Daily News, cebu news, commencement rites, DepEd Mandaue, EOSY, face-to-face classes, face-to-face graduation, Mandaue City, Mandaue City Division

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and
acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.