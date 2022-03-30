Up next for Mandaue: Face-to-face graduation

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) in Mandaue City is planning to hold face-to-face graduation starting this June.

Dr. Nimfa Bongo, DepEd-Mandaue Superintendent, said that they are planning to conduct physical End-of-School Year (EOSY) commencement rites starting on June 27.

Bongo said though that they have yet to send the application as the graduation is still months away.

Earlier, DepEd said they will allow physical EOSY for schools in areas under Alert Level 1 and 2, in consultation with the LGU, schools, and with strict compliance with IATF protocols.

Currently, Mandaue City is under Alert Level 2.

Bongo said Mandaue has 45 public schools and around 50 private schools.

Meanwhile, Bongo said that the implementation of the limited face-to-face classes is going smoothly.

At least 16 schools in the city have implemented in-person classes on Monday, March 25.

These are Banilad Elementary School, Basak Elementary School, Cabancalan I Elementary School, Cabancalan II Elementary School, Cesar M. Cabahug Elementary School, Don Calixto C. Yongco Elementary School, Leonard Wood Elementary School, Pagsabungan Elementary School, Tabok Elementary School, Labogon Elementary School, Banilad National High School, Cabancalan National High School, Maguikay National High School, Mandaue City School for the Arts High School, Mandaue City SPED High School, Subangdaku Technical Vocational School.

City Councilor Malcolm Sanchez, Committee on Education Chairman, said that Mandaue City College has already applied for the limited face-to-face classes. Sanchez also said that the school is ready for in-person graduation rites.

Bongo said the 15 remaining schools are expected to implement face-to-face classes on April 4 and April 18. /rcg

