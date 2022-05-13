MCBL action resumes tomorrow at Benedicto College Gym and Alta Vista

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Metro Cebu Basketball League (MCBL) hoop action returns tomorrow with more than a dozen exciting matches at the Benedicto College Gymnasium and Alta Vista Golf & Country Club.

MCBL organizer Jax Bautista said their tournament which drew 56 teams is already on week three, and they are excited to welcome back the teams and players after a busy election.

For tomorrow’s matches, the Structure Wizards will take on Angel Mary Pawnshop at 9:00 AM for Group A at the Benedicto College Gymnasium. Both teams will play their first game in the tournament.

Bepits TayTing’s Pastries look to grab their second straight win by taking on Ronald o’lshoppe which is yet in Group B at 10:30 AM in the same venue.

“This is the second biggest season of the MCBL. In season three, we drew 64 teams, which sets the tournament record for the highest number of participating teams. Now we’re in season 6, we’re glad to have 56 teams, the second-highest in the tournament despite the pandemic,” said Bautista who is the former assistant coach of the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Visayas champions, the KCS Computer Specialists-Mandaue City.

In Group C, the Reds are seeking redemption after their first game loss by facing the Smarties Apparel at 9:00 AM at the Alta Vista Golf & Country Club.

In Group D, Nikko’s Phenomenal will try to upset top seed RBH Construction at 10:30 AM also at Alta Vista.

In Group E, Techmahindra Tech Mighties and PLDT Speed Boosters vie for the top spot of the standings by squaring off at 1:30 PM still at Alta Vista. Both teams won their first match last week.

In Group H, Vel-Pal Barakos look to grab their second win by facing the Unknowns 2 at 12:00 noon at the same venue. /rcg

