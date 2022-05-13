Kaya FC Iloilo stuns CFC Gentle Giants in Philippine Football League tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants ended their stellar unbeaten run with a humbling defeat against the vaunted Kaya FC Iloilo, 0-3, in their last remaining elimination round match of the ongoing Philippines Football League (PFL) Copa Paulino Alcantara last Thursday evening in Carmona, Cavite.

The Gentle Giants finished the elimination round at second place in the team standings with 13 points coming from four wins, one loss, and one draw.

Patrick Arthur scored the first goal for Kaya Iloilo at the 14th minute while Daizo Horikoshi made it, 2-0, with his 33rd minute goal. Horikoshi put the icing on the cake with his 59th minute goal with CFC.

Despite the loss, the Gentle Giants earned one of the four semifinals slot of the tournament. Kaya FC Iloilo finished with 5-1-0 (win-draw-loss) worth 13 points and on top of the standings of the seven-club tournament.

United City FC is at third with 10 points. They have two wins, four draws. The last remaining slot for the semifinals has yet to be determined as Stallion Laguna FC and Maharlika FC have remaining matches in the elimination round.

CFC and United City FC will play in the semifinals on Monday, May 16, 2022.

After its formation in 2021, CFC’s ascention in the PFL has been remarkable. Their debut in the PFL Copa Paulino Alcantara last year is a complete contrast of their performance in the ongoing tournament.

Before losing to Kaya, the Gentle Giants settled for a draw against United FC earlier this week.

Nonetheless, CFC piled up three big wins. They defeated Maharlika FC,1-0 last May 5, Mendiola FC 1991, 3-1, last May 2, and Stallion Laguna FC, 2-0, in their opening match last April 25.

In addition, the Gentle Giants earned an easy three points via a default after the Azkals Developmental Team skipped the Copa Paulino Alcantara to represent the Philippines in the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) in Hanoi, Vietnam.



