Toni Gonzaga proud to have made a stand

CEBU, Philippines— Toni Gonzaga speaks about her hosting of the campaign rallies of Presidential frontrunner Bongbong Marcos Jr.,

In an Instagram post on Thursday, May 12, 2022, she uploaded photos of herself hosting and performing on stage.

Toni also wrote a short but inspiring message on being firm on one’s stand.

“In the end…. Stand up for what you believe is right. Even if it means standing up…. Alone.🇵🇭,” she wrote as a caption to her IG post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toni Gonzaga-Soriano (@celestinegonzaga)

Toni met criticism from netizens when she hosted the proclamation rally of Presidential and Vice-Presidential frontrunners Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte.

Fellow celebrities Mariel Padilla, Karla Estrada, and Michelle Dy showed their support for the ‘Ultimate Multimedia Star’ in the comments section of the post. /rcg

RELATED ARTICLE

Toni Gonzaga officially steps down as PBB main host