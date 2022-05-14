CEBU CITY, Philippines— If your summer adventure is leaning toward the cool breeze and the detox away from the city, then this might be the right spot for you.

In a video shared by ka-Siloy Michael Sagonoy, he showed everyone the foggy beauty of Libo Hills in Alegria, Cebu.

Alegria is located in the southwestern portion of Cebu. It will take approximately three hours to reach this thriving municipality.

Aside from the caves, waterfalls, and springs scattered around Alegria, another place to visit is the Libo Hills in Barangay Lepanto which is one of the upland areas of the town.

Libo Hills is commonly called by locals the “Little Baguio of Alegria” because of its cold climate.

This place is perfect for campers, who would just want to take a break from their busy lives and rekindle life with nature.

It is a perfect place to find balance in life again.

Have you been to Libo Hills? How was your experience?

If you haven’t visited the place, here’s the teaser video that would make you want to visit this hidden gem in Alegria, Cebu.

WATCH:

