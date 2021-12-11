DOT-7 : Outdoor tourism a growing business amid the pandemic

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Tourism in Central Visayas (DOT-7) sees great potential in outdoor adventures as a growing business because of the pandemic.

DOT-7 Director Shalimar Tamano said in the opening of the first-ever Outdoor Summit 2021 in the region held in Cebu City on December 10, 2021, that the pandemic opened up a new trend in outdoor tourism.

He said many workers were stuck in their homes and they craved nature, which prompted them to do activities that led them to the sea or mountains or larger spaces.

The constraints of the pandemic preventing social gatherings also became an advantage for outdoor businesses because the outdoor capacity for establishments is higher compared to indoor establishments.

“Naabtan tag pandemya, mao na ni karon (The pandemic hit us and so this is what it is now). We prepared the Outdoors Summit really even before the pandemic. But now with the pandemic, it looks like it is even stronger kay (because) all young professionals bought bicycles,” said the DOT-7 chief.

“Nakasabot ang katawhan nga limpyo sa bukid, limpyo sa dagat. Naglikay silag aircon, mao nay nahitabo. I think outdoor lifestyle makes a really good business. Good for everyone,” said Tamano.

(The people understood that it is cleaner in the mountains, cleaner at sea. They avoid staying in air-conditioned spaces, that is what happened. I think outdoor lifestyle makes a really good business. Good for everyone.)

He lauded the outdoor sports and activities sector for being prepared to carry the local tourism industry with a sudden interest in biking, hiking, and climbing.

He also thanked the local government for assisting the businesses to improve their facilities such as cementing or asphalting roads for a better cycling experience.

Tamano said he hoped to see the outdoor business to grow even larger in the next few years as more people would enjoy the outdoors.

The Outdoor Summit 2021 is currently being held at the Ayala Center Cebu with booths featuring different outdoor sports such as surfing, kayaking, mountain climbing, cycling, among others.

The aim of the summit is to help outdoor sports and establishments to reach out to the public and encourage people to try the outdoor tourism in Cebu, Bohol, Siquijor and Negros Oriental. It also helps business owners to grow their business and reach customers.

The three-day activity began on December 10 and will end on December 12, 2021. It features talks about caving, camping stories, exhibitions, backpacking, and environment conservations.

The public can visit the summit and enjoy free wall climbing at the Ayala Cebu grounds.

Here are photos of the first day courtesy of the Outdoors Summit 2021 Facebook page:

RELATED STORIES

Aloguinsan’s Bojo part of UN Tourism’s 2021 Best Villages

Aloguinsan’s Bojo River reopens to tourists

Bojo in top 100 eco-friendly tourism destinations

Boosting tourism: Student shares creative way to highlight tourist spots in Cebu

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy