Pag-utlan Camp: An ideal place for a quick summer getaway

OLANGO ISLAND, Cebu – Looking for a perfect place to go swimming and island hopping this summer?

Try the Pag-utlan Camp that is located in Barangay San Vicente in Olango Island.

This beautiful haven is also an ideal place to camp by the beach and even go biking with your family and barkadas.

And at night, you get to sleep under the stars.

Diba chill ra gyud kaayo?

How to get there?

It’s easy.

Just go to the Mactan Angasil Port for your pump boat ride. Travel from mainland Lapu-Lapu to the Sta. Rosa Port in Olango Island normally takes 20 to 30 minutes for a fee of P35.

From the port area, take a 10-minute tricycle ride to Barangay San Vicente.

When at the camp, take note of the following fees:

Entrance fee – P10 (for day users)

Overnight Camping Fee – P100 per person

Bike Rental- P20 per hour

Tent rental – P200 to P800 depending on the size

And if you bring your own tent, you only be asked to pay a P100 charge per tent.

Bringing of outside food is allowed during your visit. Just don’t forget to bring your own trash bag and to take care of your own garbage.

Enjoy your summer adventure, Siloys!

RELATED STORIES

Here’s an important reminder for all beachgoers this summer!

This summer, don’t forget to visit Oslob’s Tumalog Falls

Que Alegre: Canyoneering is back in Alegria

Hermit’s Cove to reopen this March 8

Apo Island now open to beach lovers, travel enthusiasts

Mt. Manunggal a ‘gem destination’ in Cebu – DOT-7

/ dcb