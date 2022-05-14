Motorcycle rider avoids manhole, dies after SUV slams into him from behind

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Avoiding a manhole along Natalio Bacalso Avenue in Cebu City was fatal to a motorcycle rider when an SUV or sport utility vehicle traveling in the lane where he swerved to crashed into him from behind.

Jesus Villarino, 54, of Barangay Pakigne, Minglanilla town died of the injuries he suffered when he was thrown off his motorcycle, after a Toyota Prado slammed into his motorcycle from behind as Villarino swerved to the lane on his right, said Police Master Sergeant Raniel Rama, desk officer of the Pardo Police Station.

Rama said the road accident happened at past 4 a.m. today, May 14.

He also said that the driver of the SUV, Katrina Troyo, 25, of Barangay Pakigne, Minglanilla, was placed under the custody of the Pardo Police Station pending the filing of charges.

Rama said that Troyo was willing to settle with the family of the victim but until an agreement between both parties would be reached, the driver would remain under the Pardo Police Station’s custody.

Initial investigation showed that both vehicles were traversing Natalio Bacalso Avenue in Barangay Bulacao in Cebu City on different lanes and on the same direction heading south.

When Villarino reached the area in front of a gasoline station, he suddenly swerved to the right lane to avoid a manhole.

His swerve to the right lane was so sudden that the driver of the SUV traveling on the right lane could not step on the brakes on time to avoid hitting the motorcycle that Villarino was on.

The SUV crashed into the motorcycle throwing the rider from the motorcycle, who landed hard on the highway’s pavement.

Rama said that Villarino was rushed to the hospital for treatment but he did not reach the hospital alive.

He also said that both the rider and SUV driver were not under the influence of liquor and that this was purely an accident.

With this accident, Rama reminded motorists to always drive carefully.

