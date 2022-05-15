IBP Cebu City extends aid to indigenous people in Naga City, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) Cebu City Chapter launched on Saturday, May 14, 2022, its “ATImanon Nato! Integrated Developmental Legal Aid” for the ATI Indigenous People (IP) who are residing in Sitio Buyo, South Poblacion in Naga City, Cebu.

IBP-Cebu City president Michelle Mendez-Palmares said the first batch of services under the program include late birth and civil registrations and Philippine Identification System registration that benefitted a total of 97 ATI IPs.

The group also extended free medical services and consultations to 86 ATI IP beneficiaries.

Aside from these, a total of 140 ATI IP beneficiaries received free vitamins and maintenance medications, while 46 others availed of free COVID-19 vaccination in preparation for the resumption of the face-to-face classes. This was made in partnership with the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7).

Palmares said they distributed 159 relief packs to 79 families and gave free legal aid services consisting of consultation, drafting, printing, and notarization of legal documents, among others to 73 individuals. They also distributed back-to-school supply kits to at least 80 ATI learners.

She said a meeting with lawyer Hermie Jun Solas Toledo of the National Commission for Indigenous Peoples – Cebu Provincial Office paved the way for the IBP Cebu City Chapter to initiate programs to help the IP Communities in Cebu.

Last April 30, they also had the “Araw Para sa Badjao” grand legal aid and outreach program.

“With the strong support of our generous partners and donors who enable us to do more, sustainable and meaningful service to the least, the lost, and the last, IBP Cebu City chapter is committed to be one with the Indigenous Peoples’ quest for genuine recognition, respect, and self-governance, and in correcting historical injustices for their indigenous rights and welfare,” she told CDN Digital.

Palmares said their activity in Naga City on Saturday was backed by 123 volunteers and various donors from public and private sectors.

In the coming days, Palmares said, they plan to also offer TESDA training and organize a sports festival, fellowship program and other activities for the promotion of the ATI’s indigenous crafts and products.

She said the IBP-Cebu City also plans to help the community rebuild their tribal hall that was damaged by the Typhoon Odette that hit Cebu and parts of Visayas in December 2021.

“We will have succeeding dates for turn over of other donations like books, scholarships, as well as other activities,” she said.

