Alex Gonzaga visits Zeinab Harake, teases her about her ex-beau

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Alex Gonzaga took time to visit Youtube star and social media influencer Zeinab Harake and her daughter, Bia.

In her latest vlog, Alex said her visit was made to especially hand her birthday gift for her goddaughter, Bia, who turned one last April.

But everything went out of control after she started to tease Zeinab about her ex-beau and rapper Skusta Clee.

In her vlog, Alex can be seen engaging in small talks with Zeinab. Then, she started to joke and ask about her ex-boyfriend.

At one point, Alezx started to sing Skusta Clee’s famous song, “Zebbiana.”

To add to their fun, Zeinab commented, “Hindi na ako ang baby mo.”

“Gagawan din kita nang kanta ha,” Alex said as she continued to tease Zeinab.

“Gagawan ka rin daw nang kanta ni Tata. Ayoko na, lalayo na ako sa mga taong gagawan lang kami ng kanta, tapos di naman seseryosohin yung mga ginagawang kanta,” Zeinab replied as they continued to laugh.

‘HINDI NA AKO ANG BABY MO’ WATCH: Alex Gonzaga visits Youtuber and social media influencer Zeinab Harake and her daughter, Bia, in her recent vlog. She went to see the ‘mag-ina' to give her birthday gift to her godchild, Bia, who turned one last month. And Alex just couldn’t help but tease Zeinab about her ex-beau, rapper Skusta Clee. As she was singing Skusta Clee's famous song, "Zebbiana,” Zeinab commented, "Hindi na ako ang baby mo." It’s always fun with Alex G! 🎥 :Alex Gonzaga/YT via Immae Lachica #CDNDigital Posted by CDN Digital on Saturday, May 14, 2022

Zeinab first opened up about her recent break up with Clee in the YouTube show “Toni Talks” that is hosted by Alex’s older sister, Toni Gonzaga.

READ: Zeinab Harake tells it all in Mother’s Day episode of Toni Talks

But Alex made sure to handle her conversation with Zeinab differently by cracking some jokes.

And she made sure that tears will no longer shed this time.

/ dcb