EOC: No active COVID-19 cases in 68 of 80 brgys in Cebu City in past 10 days

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Sixty eight of Cebu City’s 80 barangays have had no active Covid-19 cases in the past 10 days.

Based on the May 14, 2022 data from Cebu City Emergency Operations Center (EOC), the remaining 12 barangays in the City that had Covid-19 transmission from May 5 to May 14 are Basak Pardo, Mabolo, Tisa, Camputhaw, Guadalupe, Luz, Babag, Capitol Site, Inayawan, Kinasang-an Pardo, Lorega-San Miguel, and Quiot.

Councilor Joel Garganera, Cebu City EOC deputy chief implementor, said that of the 670 samples tested on May 14, only one yielded a positive test result or only 0.15 percent for the City’s daily positivity rate for Covid-19.

The City also had two new recoveries and zero newly-reported death on Saturday.

As of this writing, accordin to the EOC, Cebu City only has a total of 27 active Covid-19 cases; consequently, the City’s critical care occupancy rate as of May 14 is also still low.

The latest Cebu City EOC data indicates that of the total number of dedicated beds for Covid-19 cases in private hospitals in the City, only 1.17 percent is occupied and 3. 43 percent for public hospitals.

Currently, 200 dedicated beds from the Cebu City Quarantine Center and 112 beds from various barangay isolation centers are available and unoccupied.

Since the start of systematic reporting on Covid-19 cases last 2020 until present, Cebu City logged a total of 55,064 cases. Of these, 53,335 recovered and 1,702 died.

RELATED STORIES

EOC: No new case of COVID-19 in Cebu City

DOH cites lower daily average of COVID-19 cases

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy