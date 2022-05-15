Netizens commend Sarah Lahbati for flaunting her beach body, stretch marks

CEBU CITY, Philippines— She is oozing with confidence.

And celebrity mom Sarah Lahbati is never ashamed to show off her stretch marks from childbirth.

Wearing a green two piece bikini, this sexy mom again flaunted her beach body during her recent trip to El Nido, Palawan with her husband, Richard Gutierrez, and their sons Zion, 9, and Kai, 4.

And netizens just love the photos that she shared on social media.

Her celebrity friends Mariel Padilla, Maja Salvador, Coleen Garcia, and Maxene Magalona commended the couple for their sexy photos.

Some netizens praised Sarah for giving them the courage to also take pride in their own “tiger stripes.”

The Gutierrez couple is known for their amazing outdoor trips. And the photos that they share online also inspire others to go out and have fun under the sun.

