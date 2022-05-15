2 Cebuana beauty queens to vie for Binibining Pilipinas titles

CEBU, Philippines— Cebuana beauties Nicole Borromeo and Jane Darren Genobisa wowed in their gorgeous gown during the Binibining Pilipinas Grand Santacruzan on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

Borromeo, who represents Cebu, donned a black gown by designer Edward Castro.

Genobisa of Carcar City wore a brown gown by designer Julien Gentica.

Former Binibining Pilipinas International and Miss International 2005 Precious Lara Quigaman took part in the pageant’s procession.

Reigning Binibining Pilipinas queens Hannah Arnold (International), Cindy Obenita (Intercontinental), Maureen Montagne(Globe), Samantha Panlilio (Grand International), and Meiji Cruz (Bb. Pilipinas 2021 2nd runner-up) also graced the fabulous event.

Borromeo and Genobisa are among the pageant’s Top 40. The winner for the pageant will represent the country at the Miss International, Miss Globe, Miss Intercontinental, and Miss Grand International tilts.

