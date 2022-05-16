Cesafi athletics slated this weekend

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) track and field event will be held this weekend, May 21, 2022, at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Tournament director Babette Erana said the Cesafi athletics competition will feature shot put, discus throw, long jump, 5-kilometer run, 3k run, 100-meter dash, and 800m run.

Erana said the Cesafi board initially planned to make the athletics competition a side event during its resumption, like what they had in basketball, where only a 3-point shootout was held.

The regular season of the Cesafi is being eyed to start on September.

According to Erana, the Cesafi board initially planned to have a skills competition instead of the regular competition this weekend.

However, athletics coaches requested to have a formal competition to provide their athletes an avenue to display their skills.

“Mahulog ra jud ni siya ug tune-up competition sa Cesafi. Para lang gyud ni makabalik na ta ug duwa and ma re-introduce nato atong mga athletes sa competition prior sa regular season karon September,” added Erana.

(This will be just like a tune-up competition of the Cesafi. This is just so athletes will be able to compete again prior to the regular season this September.)

Athletics powerhouse University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors spearheads the list of competing schools this weekend.

In the 2019 season, USC dominated both the men’s and women’s athletics competition.

In the high school division, guest team, the Sisters of Mary School (SMS) Bosytown topped the boys athletics while the University of Cebu topped the distaff side.

“Dili lang kaayo ta mag expect sa atong mga athletes kay kani sila tanan gikan pa ni sa pandemic. Kasagaran nila, wala gyud maka training ug tarong bisan nagpadayon ni sila ug training during the pandemic sa ilahang balay. Di lang ta mag expect ug maayo nga nindot ilang performance, pero mas nindot gyud nga nakabalik na sila ug compete bisan ginagmay lang usa,” said Erana.

(Let’s just not expect too much from our athletes because all of them are still recovering from the pandemic break. Most of them haven’t gone through intense training yet although some trained by themselves at home during the pandemic. But let’s just not expect much from their performances but at least they’re back at competing even at a small scale first.)

