Netizens offer prayers and words of encouragement for Kris Aquino via tweets

CEBU, Philippines—Kris Aquino topped the trending list of topics on Twitter Philippines on Monday, May 16, 2022, after updating fans and followers about her recent health situation.

On Monday, she took to her Instagram page to clarify rumors that she was dying and staying in the intensive care unit.

She, however, revealed through a video post, that her illness is now “life-threatening.”

Netizens offered prayers and sincere messages through their tweets for the Philippines’ “Queen of all Media.”

The video Kris shared shows a compilation of videos and photos from her recent medical treatments.

“‘Yung chismis na na-confine ako, na nasa ICU, na nag-aagaw buhay ako — masyado kayong advanced,” she said. “Para klaro ang lahat at dahil gusto niyong patayin na ako, well, I’m not yet dead. I’m going to fight to stay alive.”

(Those rumors that I was confined, that I was in the ICU, and that I’m dying — you are all too advanced. To clarify everything and because you want me dead, well, I’m not yet dead. I’m going to fight to stay alive.)

“Mula end of April, we found out life threatening na yung illness ko,” she stated. “I’ve always been proud of my honesty [and] courage. Ginusto ko na maka lipad sana ng tahimik pero utang ko po sa mga nag darasal na gumanda ang aking kalusugan ang mag THANK YOU [and] to tell the TRUTH.”

(Since the end of April, we found out that my illness is already life threatening. I’ve always been proud of my honesty and courage. I wanted to leave quietly but I still owe it to those who are praying for my health to thank them and tell them the truth.)

