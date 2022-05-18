Permit to carry guns extended up to 10 years

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has approved a bill extending the validity of licenses to carry firearms and the registration of firearms up to 10 years, particularly for people whose lives are under “actual threat.”

The president signed into law Republic Act No. 11766 on May 6, which said that all licenses to possess a firearm, regardless of the type or classification, would be renewed every five or 10 years, at the option of the licensee.

“Failure to renew a license or registration within the period stated above on two occasions shall cause the perpetual disqualification of the holder of the firearm license,” the new law read.

