Students in Cebu City want return of face-to-face classes

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Bring back face-to-face classes.

This was the appeal of Cebu City students in the mountain barangays on the third day of the implementation of limited face-to-face classes in 13 selected public schools.

The Junior High students of Bitlang Integrated School in Barangay Sudlon II were among those who have finally experienced face-to-face classes after two years of modular and online learning.

In-person classes are slowly being reintroduced as the COVID-19 situation in the city has improved in the past year.

Keanna Maybel Cabiles, a 16-year-old, Grade 10 student, said that the last two years of modular learning were very challenging for her.

There was little guidance at home and so when she encounters a difficult lesson, it takes time for her to learn this. In comparison, in school, the teacher is available in class to explain any confusion or question.

“Lisod kaayog answer kay wala miy information kaayo sa lesson kay maglisod mig sabot. Makasabot mi ig explanation sa among subject teachers, unsaon pagsolve, unsaon pag analyze, unsaon pag himo sa mga essays,” said Cabiles.

Department of Education (DepEd) Cebu City supervisor, Doctor Rhea Angtud, visited three barangays on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, to assess the first few days of the implementation in schools there.

Angtud said that she, herself, saw the excitement of students being able to go back to physical classes.

“So far so good. Nakaestorya nato ang Parent-Teachers Association, walay problema sa implementation. Atong gibuhat karon, diagnostic man ni siya, we are trying to find out unsay mga problema. Karon atong nakita nga more man kung unsa kahay mahitabo kung full-blown na ang face-to-face nga daghang mga classrooms nga nangaguba sa Odette,” she said.

Upon entering the school premises, students will pass through a triage to check their temperature and any possible symptom. If they have a persisting fever, they will be taken to an isolation room. The barangay health workers will then bring the symptomatic student home or to be tested if necessary.

In Bitlang, only 61 Junior High students are participating in the pilot implementation with one section per grade level and only 20 students per section.

In an open forum with Angtud, one of the students said they really want all their classmates back because they miss them.

The superintendent said they are hoping that successful limited face-to-face classes will pave the way for the full return of the face-to-face classes in the next school year in September.

But for now, only a limited number of students will be allowed.

Bitlang Integrated School Head Deodoro Beldeniza all teachers in the school are able to hold physical classes since all staff are fully vaccinated.

The teachers are also assisting in the limited face-to-face implementation, allowing them to practice teaching in classrooms again and working mainly in the school.

Jovelyn Bellita, a Math teacher, said that she enjoys teaching in a physical class because she can assist the students and monitor their learning more closely.

“Lahi gyod ang learning sa bata compared sa kami gyod ang nag-explain para nila. Makita pud nato ang feedbacking sa mga bata,” said Bellita.

She said there is a feeling of worry due to the pandemic but she finds comfort in the fact that all of them are vaccinates already.

Other teachers in Bitlang also hope that the physical classes will return because they miss interacting with students in the classroom.

