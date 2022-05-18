Gabunillas battles new foe in Engkwentro Singko mainer

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Reigning Oriental Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) youth light flyweight champion John Paul Gabunilas needs to change his game plan after his opponent, Jomar Caindog of Sindangan, Zamboanga del Norte was replaced by a Manila boxer.

Instead of Caindog, Gabunilas will now face Ricardo Sueno of Manila for the 10-round main event bout of Engkwentro Singko on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Sibonga Municipal Gym, in south Cebu.

The fight card is being put up by ARQ Boxing Promotions

The switch was confirmed by ARQ Sports strength and conditioning trainer Roger Justine Potot who announced the ten exciting bouts this Saturday.

Potot, however, did not disclose the reason for Caindog’s withdrawal but said that they’d already signed up Sueno to fight Gabunilas weeks ago.

The 21-year-old Gabunilas of Barangay Pardo, Cebu City is one of the most exciting young prospects in Philippine boxing. He sports a record of six wins with five knockouts with only one defeat. He is on a four-fight, four-knockout winning streak.

Gabunilas recently scored a shocking first-round knockout win versus the more experienced Clyde Azarcon of Big Yellow Boxing Gym in Engkwentro Kwatro last March at the Alta Vista Golf and Country Club.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old Sueno sports a commendable 10-5-4 (win-loss-draw) fight record with three knockouts. He is seeking to bounce back from his back-to-back losses against Taku Kuwahara in Japan last 2019 and to unbeaten Boholano prospect Regie Suganob last March.

In the co-main event, hard-hitting welterweight Rodel Wenceslao (15-19-2, 6KOs) trades leathers with Mark Sales (23-44-5,8KOs) for eight rounds.

Wenceslao recently won against Jhun Ryan Quimbo via unanimous decision in Engkwentro Kwatro last March.

In the undercard, OPBF silver flyweight champion April Jay “Astro Boy” Abne (8-1, 4KOs) locks horns with Arnold Garde (10-12-3, 4KOs) for ten rounds.

Abne is fresh from a knockout victory versus Garen Diagan in their rematch last March in Engkwentro Kwatro.

The rest of the fight card pit Rodex Piala vs Ivor Lastrilla, Berland Robles vs. Reymark Alicaba, Bryan James Wild vs. Jason Dogelio, Ian Paul Abne vs. Reynald Ewikan, Bryx Piala vs. Jay-ar Aliasot, Ramel Macado Jr. vs. Juvab Lucas, and Yerroge Gura vs. Vincent Bautista. /rcg

