Rama warns ‘lazy, backstabbing’ City Hall employees, officials: I won’t forget

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama said he won’t forget the backstabbers in the City Hall who turned against him before he won the May 9, 2022, election.

In his speech during Barug PDP-Laban’s victory party, he said that “enough is enough” for employees and officials who are “thieves, lazy and incompetent, messy, gossip-mongers, don’t pay debts, quarrelsome, and back-stabbers.”

He said they need to part ways in order to have a more efficient and united City Hall when he starts his official term as elected mayor on June 30, 2022.

In a phone conference on Thursday, May 19, 2022, Rama said that these employees or officials know who they are and they should take note of his words.

“Kahibalo na na sila. Kanang mga casual, non-renewal naman na, kanang job order, non-renewal. Kanang mga regular, maypag magpa assign sila somewhere,” said the mayor.

Rama said he is not inclined to accept them even if they promise to do better or become more efficient in their work as they have lost his trust and confidence.

“Kung magtinarong sila, unya makalimot nako sa ilang gibuhat nako? Dili, dili gyod,” he added.

Although the mayor did not specify who these employees and officials are, it is speculated that the mayor is referring to those who acted against him during the height of the election season.

Rama’s ascension to mayorship after the death of Mayor Edgardo Labella in November 2021 had been marred by controversies with the changes of officials and transition of administration.

‘Non-partisan’

After winning the 2022 elections, Rama’s proclamation speech highlighted a warning for employees who are dishonest and corrupt as he will not be tolerating shenanigans under his administration.

Yet in his speech he also said that his administration will be non-partisan and will work beyond political parties as long as those from opposing parties are also willing to work for the good of the city.

The mayor said his scathing remark in Barug’s victory party is a reminder that his administration will be based on trust and confidence.

