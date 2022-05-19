DOT launches digital travel magazine ‘7641’

In a bid to further promote the various destinations in the country and fast track tourism recovery, the Department of Tourism (DOT) launches “7641 Islands of the Philippines”, a digital magazine that will provide readers travel inspiration and information.

The tourism circuits that the different regional offices of the DOT have developed, as part of the tourism recovery program, take center stage in the digital magazine. Among the featured circuits are the Bike Trails of Bicol and Central Visayas, Camiguin and Misamis Oriental’s Green Adventure Loop, Davao’s Dive Tourism, Boracay Food Crawl, SOCCSKSARGEN’s Farm Tours, and the Interregional Cuisine and Culture of Ilocos, Central Luzon, and Cordillera.

7641, which is part of DOT’s philippines.travel website, supplies travel information through feature articles that provide detailed itineraries, suggested activities with accompanying reminders for a safe adventure, and interesting stories for each place.

“In 7641, we go in-depth into the stories of a destination, a cultural tradition, a dish, a personal affiliation to a place, while also providing the basic information you need as a traveler,” said Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat.

This will also feature more of those destinations that are lesser known but are equally stunning as the country’s popular tourist sites, like Marinduque’s white sand beaches, the healing island of Siquijor, the caves and paragliding sites of Nueva Vizcaya, the pink sand beaches of Zamboanga City, among others.

“We want to promote all tourist destinations in the archipelago that have already reopened to visitors. Each month, we will highlight different places so that the public can discover the marvelous sites that our 7,641 islands can offer,” said Puyat.

The DOT invited feature and non-fiction writers, some of whom traveled to the destinations themselves, for more immersive writing. The DOT also collaborated with regional creatives, including SinoPinas and Playground Films of Zamboanga City, to document the sites and motivate people to travel through images and videos.

Also featured are collaborations with writers like multi-awarded poet and novelist Edgar Calabia Samar, author of Janus Silang; Palanca awardee Joyce Roque; and MJ Tumamac, Komisyon sa Wikang Filipino’s 2019 Poet of the Year.

7641 Islands of the Philippines

The microsite’s name was inspired by the number of islands in the Philippines. The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), through the National Mapping and Resource Information Authority (NAMRIA), has an ongoing islands inventory.

Based on the preliminary results of the inventory conducted by NAMRIA in 2013, the latest islands count that was announced is 7,641.

Everyone is invited to discover the country’s islands and be updated on your next travel inspirations and bucket lists. Visit 7641islands.ph.

