Experience greater heights with Worldwide Central Properties Inc.

If there’s one thing that the past two years of unpredictability have proven to us, it is that only those who learn to adapt to the circumstances are able to overcome these and come out victorious. Worldwide Central Properties Inc.(WCPI) did not only stand the test of time, in the face of adversity but their perseverance and resilience deemed them worthy of global recognition.

The PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards is the region’s leading and most prestigious real estate awards program. Since 2005, the PropertyGuru group had been honoring and celebrating the top players in the Asia-Pacific property sector. The 9th PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards announced winners during their virtual gala celebration in November 2021 and handed out recognitions during their in-person reception that was held at the Fairmont Makati last March 2022.

During the 9th PropertyGuru Awards, WCPI was recognized as the Best High Rise Condo Development in the Philippines, Best Mixed-Use Architectural Design in the Philippines, and Best High-End Condo Development in Metro Cebu with their latest project, The Suites at Gorordo. Winning these distinguished awards during an unprecedented time is a testament to WCPI’s ability to evolve when the situation calls for it. WCPI’s passion to be what its market needs and wants have led them to greater heights.

Worldwide’s Winning Mindset

The PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards received the most number of entries from the Philippines in 2021. The Philippines’ real estate development is leveling up and is now able to compete globally. With their platinum sponsor Kohler and gold sponsor Boysen Paints, PropertyGuru was able to gather esteemed judges and choose winners based on the following criteria: value, cost, innovation, orginality, etc.

According to Sharon Ong, Chief Operating Officer of WCPI, it was the first time for them to join and win awards in the 9th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards. Leslie Ong, Chief Executive Officer of WCPI, shared the award-winning elements of the design of The Suites at Gorordo. She talked about their use of furniture and lighting, products that were locally made, to celebrate Cebuano design. Its color, she said, also reflects the sunny weather and sandy beaches of Cebu. She also talked about how the crystal trophy structure represented the success of Cebu.

Together with their award-winning hospitality partner, Ascott, WCPI’s The Suites at Gorordo will bring in a diversity of guests from all over the world by catering to two custom markets—guests who will stay long-term and those who will be here short-term. So, whether your family is coming to Cebu for vacation or you’re an expat staying for a few months here for business, The Suites at Gorordo is your home away from home.

Real estate development is one of the industries that the global pandemic hit the hardest, but PropertyGuru is now slowly but surely bouncing back. After the Suites at Gorordo is completed, WCPI will continue to pursue other opportunities for innovation and creativity to define the new normal that we now have.