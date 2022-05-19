Perjury case against Lapu-Lapu Mayor Chan junked

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Prosecutor’s Office has dismissed the perjury case that was filed by the seven barangay captains against Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan.

The barangay captains, who filed the complaint, are Association of Barangay Council (ABC) President and Bankal Barangay Captain Eduardo Cuizon, Eleonor Fontanoza (Gun-ob), Regina Ybañez (Looc), Triponia Abayan (Tungasan), Joselito Tibon (Suba-Basabas), Reynaldo Tampus (Canjulao), and Rosalino Abing (Maribago).

Aside from Chan, other respondents of the case are Lawyer James Allan Sayson, Nagiel Bañacia, Claire Cabalda, Ma. Annabeth Cuizon, and Romeo Berame.

The case was dismissed due to a lack of probable cause.

The complaint that was filed by the barangay captains served as counter-charges after Chan has earlier filed perjury complaint against them before the City Prosecutor’s Office.

This was to insist that the Malversation of Public Funds and violation of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act that the barangay captains filed before the Office of the Ombudsman due to alleged “questionable” coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)-related purchases were not fabricated.

“At least nigawas gyud kun unsa gyud ang kamatuoran. Mao nay giingon nga naa man tay husgado ug napamatud-an nga ang ilang mga pasangil way basihanan, ang ilang pasangil pagbutang-butang lang ug pagtumo-tumo lang ngadto kang Mayor Ahong Chan para kita mapintalan nga kita ngil-ad panahon sa piniliay,” Chan said.

(At least, the truth came out. That is what we say that we have the court and it was proven that their accusations have no basis and their allegations were just that allegations against Mayor Ahong Chan to paint him during the elections as a bad person.)

The perjury case that was first filed by Chan, however, was also dismissed by the City Prosecutor’s Office.

When sought for comment, Cuizon for his part, said that he was just thankful to the Lord Almighty for the development of the case.

“Thank You Lord,” Cuizon said in a text message.

/dbs

