7 barangay captains charged by Mayor Chan surrender voluntarily

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The seven barangay captains, who were charged with grave oral defamation by Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, voluntarily surrendered to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG)-7 on Monday morning, May 17, 2022.

Association of Barangay Council (ABC) President and Bankal Barangay Captain Eduardo Cuizon, one of the accused, told CDN Digital that they have also posted bail and received a release order.

“Kagahapon, naka-pyansa mi. Naa mi release order,” Cuizon said.

Cuizon, however, refused to give additional statements.

“Ug naay mga pangutana nimo i-address nalang sa abogado, i-address nalang sa CIDG, ug sa korte. Korte nala’y pangutan-a,” he added.

Aside from Cuizon, the other barangay captains included in the complaint are Eleonor Fontanoza (Gun-ob), Regina Ybañez (Looc), Triponia Abayan (Tungasan), Joselito Tibon (Suba-Basabas), Reynaldo Tampus (Canjulao), and Rosalino Abing (Maribago).

On May 13, 2022, Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 53 Presiding Judge Anna Marie Militante issued an arrest warrant against the seven village chiefs and recommended bail of P36,000 for each of them.

Chan earlier filed a complaint before the City Prosecutor’s Office against the seven barangay captains whom he accused of “fabricating” stories against him for the alleged questionable COVID-19 purchases the city made amounting to over P47 million.

This prompted the respondent barangay captains to file malversation of public funds and violation of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act charges against Chan, members of the city’s Bids and Awards Committee (BAC), and the winning bidder.

The case remains pending before the office of the Ombudsman Visayas. /rcg

ALSO READ:

7 Lapu village chiefs file malversation, graft charges vs Mayor Chan, 12 others

Far from over: Ahong files another criminal case vs 7 Lapu village chiefs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy