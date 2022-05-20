When was the last time you had masareal?
CEBU, Philippines—Apparently, a lot of people still don’t know about this Mandaue City delicacy.
CDN Digital posted a photo of masareal on Friday, May 20, 2022, and asked if the younger generation knew what this delicacy was.
The post has since been shared 1,300 times and a lot reminisced about the last time they tasted this sweet tooth favorite.
Here are some of the comments of netizens to CDN Digital’s post.
According to keeta.ph, masareal is made from a mixture of ground peanuts and sugar.
It is dried and cut into rectangular bars. It is traditionally sold wrapped in paper and tied with twine.
Masareal can be found in some grocery stores in Cebu, particularly in Mandaue City, where it originates from.
This sweet treat is bought for “pasalubong” or food souvenir if one is traveling from Cebu.
So, when was the last time you tasted masareal? Or have you even tried these?
