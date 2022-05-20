Cebu City barangays told to schedule misting with City Health to fight dengue

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City barangays are encouraged to schedule with the Cebu City Health Department (CHD) misting operations for areas with dengue outbreaks.

Doctor Jeffrey Ibones, the city’s chief doctor, said they are now conducting intensified anti-dengue operations in the barangays as ordered by Mayor Michael Rama.

Dengue cases in Cebu City have reached 422 from January to May 2022 so far with 13 deaths.

The number of cases recorded by the Department of Health (DOH) even reached 700, but the CHD’s report shows only the verified city residents.

It is most likely that the additional dengue cases were treated in Cebu City’s hospitals but they may not be residents.

Ibones said there is an existing dengue task force that has been activated to monitor the dengue cases in each barangay.

The city is conducting misting in areas where there are reported cases of dengue including Barangays Guadalupe, Inayawan, Talamban, Quiot, Kamputhaw, and Lahug.

“Daghan na gyod nanawag nga mga residente. Pwede sila sa mga health centers nya naa tay mga number sa health center. Dili sad ta maghulat, if naay positive ato na gyod nang giadto,” said Ibones.

The chief doctor reminds the barangays to conduct their own clean-ups and encourages households as well to clean their surroundings from stagnant water.

While the city will assist areas of dengue outbreak, the CHD reminds the public that it is the individual household’s responsibility to ensure that their areas are dengue safe.

One of the most common practices to prevent the breeding of dengue-carrying mosquitoes is checking the house and compounds every afternoon for possible breeding sites.

Aside from misting, the CHD is also distributing insecticide-impregnated bed nets to repel and kill the mosquitoes.

These will go to the barangay health centers for appropriate installation in affected areas. /rcg

ALSO READ:

The rise of Dengue: 422 cases in Cebu City for first 5 months of 2022

Is it Dengue or COVID-19? Here’s how you can tell

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy