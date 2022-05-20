Mayor Suan says he has submitted pertinent documents for reopening of Mr. Liempo branches

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The camp of Cordova mayor-elect Cesar “Didoy” Suan said they have already submitted the necessary documents to re-open the around 30 “Mr. Liempo” branches in Cebu.

Earlier, the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) ordered the closure of Mr. Liempo branches owned by Suan due to an alleged discrepancy on the Income Tax Return (ITR) and unpaid taxes worth P303 million.

“Rest assured, kun unsay panginahanglanon sa usa ka bureau sa gobyerno, atong tubagon ug insakto,” Suan said.

Suan also said that the employees, who were displaced by the closure of these Mr. Liempo branches are still working with him, and have been receiving their salaries.

Suan, however, refused to give more details about the matter.

In an earlier interview, outgoing Cordova Mayor Teche Sitoy-Cho clarified that she has nothing to do with the closure of these Mr. Liempo branches.

Cho, however, admitted that she declined the application for business permits of Mr. Liempo in January this year after the BIR informed her about the discrepancy of its ITR.

“Nikontak man diri ang BIR, unsay gi-attach nga income tax return, which is sayop. So mao to’y rason nganong wala nato sila gihatagan ug business permit,” Cho said. /rcg

