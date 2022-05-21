Vice Ganda gifts ‘It’s Showtime’ staff, crew with P5,000 each

Vice Ganda appeared to have been in a quite generous mood today, May 20, as he gave away P5,000 each to over 100 staff and crew of “It’s Showtime”—and viewers of the show can also receive part of the treat.

While Christmas is still months away, the comedian called his treat an “early Christmas gift,” as seen in the episode of “It’s Showtime” on Friday, streamed live on its official YouTube channel.

“Sa buhay hindi pwedeng ikaw lang ang maganda. Hindi mo maa-appreciate ‘yung ganda mo kung lahat ng nakapaligid sa’yo, hindi naman naaabutan ng ganda,” he said.

(In our life, you cannot be the only one who is beautiful. You will not appreciate your beauty if everyone else around you are not reached by beauty.)

Vice Ganda added that he could no longer wait for Christmas to treat the show’s staff and crew, noting that he was in a good mood.

“Minsan ang bilis ng panahon. Minsan ang bagal. So hindi natin alam kung maiinip ba tayo sa pagdating ng December o bukas makalawa andyan na ‘yan. Baka hindi ko na mahintay ang December,” he told those on the show’s set.

(Sometimes time goes by quickly. Sometimes it goes slowly. So we do not know if we should be bored for December to arrive or if it will come soon. Maybe I cannot wait for December anymore.)

“Maganda ang gising ko. ‘Yung 130 na staff, lahat kayo makakatanggap ng P5,000 each. Merry Christmas, Showtime!” he exclaimed. (I woke up feeling good today. The 130 staff, all of you will receive P5,000 each. Merry Christmas, Showtime!)

Vice Ganda then expressed love and appreciation for the “It’s Showtime” staff and crew’s kindness.

“I woke up today realizing that I have been so blessed to have you. And I just want to put a little smile on your faces today,” he said.

Vice Ganda then addressed viewers of “It’s Showtime,” saying five of them could also win P10,000 each if they used the show’s hashtag for today, “#ShowtimeVeryFunny.”

“‘Yung tweet na may pinakamagandang picture ko, pipili tayo mamaya,” he joked. “Ayan ah, para masaya lang ang araw natin.” (The tweet with the most beautiful picture of me, we will choose later. There, so all of us can be just happy today.)

Meanwhile, Vice Ganda recently shut down claims that ABS-CBN artists are still making efforts for the network to be given a franchise, after its old one expired in May 2020.

He told “trolls” to “move on” from the issue, stressing that ABS-CBN no longer applied for a franchise and is continuously producing content for other platforms.

