Vice Ganda surprises fans with free medicines!

CEBU CITY, Philippines– Host and comedian Vice Ganda is again spreading good vibes in his latest Youtube vlog called, “Gamot nyo, Sagot ko!”

“Lately parang ang daming blessings na dumadating na nangyayari sa life ko. Ang daming blessings na dumarating, so let’s share some good vibes to our beloved madlang people.

So sa pagkakataong ito, ang trip namin ang naisip namin ni Don ay pupunta tayo sa isang botika tapos pagdating natin dun, mula dun sa oras na dumating tayo hangang sa magsara sila lahat ng bibili ng gamot dun sa botika nila babayaran ko,” he explained in the video.

Vice Ganda was joined by one of his college friends, Donald, in his latest vlog.

During the first few minutes of the vlog, an elderly woman is seen visiting a pharmacy to ask how much a blood pressure (BP) machine would cost. The woman also asked the pharmacist if she could buy the machine at a lesser price since she did not have enough cash with her.

To her surprise, the pharmacist told her that she did not have to worry because someone was paying for her purchase.

Overjoyed, the woman uttered “Praise the Lord! Hay salamat. Wala akong ka pera, pera” as she added that her husband needed the machine to constantly monitor his BP.

Vice Ganda later on arrived to meet the old lady and three other women who were at the pharmacy during his visit.

The comedian told the pharmacists that he will be paying for purchases made by the four women and others who will be visiting their pharmacy until they close for the day.

He also told the pharmacist to give the four women a month’s supply of their maintenance medicines.

One of the women at the pharmacy asked Vice Ganda if she could come back with her son’s “resita” since she left it at home. Her son, she said, is taking maintenance medicine for his stroke.

And Vice Ganda gladly obliged.

“Share, share lang ng blessings,” he said.

If you haven’t watched the vlog, click here.

