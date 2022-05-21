‘Shabu’ worth P1.36M seized in Tagbilaran, Bohol

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police in Tagbilaran City in Bohol confiscated P1.36 million worth of ‘shabu’ and arrested a 31-year-old man on Saturday dawn, May 21, 2022.

A total of 200 grams of ‘shabu’ was confiscated from the suspect identified as Jaime Gumba of Purok 1, in Barangay Taloto, Tagbilaran City, Tagbilaran City police said in a statement.

According to the police, the suspect was arrested at around 1:50 a.m. on Saturday, in Purok 3, Budlong Street in Barangay San Isidro after the Tagbilaran police conducted a buy-bust operation against him.

Police said in a statement that Gumba was considered a high-value individual at the provincial level, which meant that he had been operating in various areas in Bohol province.

Police were able to recover several sachets of suspected shabu from his possession with an estimated market value of P1.36 million. These have a total weight of 200 grams.

The suspect is currently under the custody of the Tagbilaran Police Station pending the filing of formal complaints against him for alleged selling and possession of suspected illegal drugs.

READ:

Bohol buy-bust yields P1M shabu, nets live-in couple

Housemate nabbed with P170K worth of ‘shabu’ in Tagbilaran City, Bohol

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy