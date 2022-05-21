Ando bags weightlifting silver medal again

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Barangay Carreta’s pride, Elreen Ando earned the silver medal in the women’s 64-kilogram division of the weightlifting event on Saturday in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The 23-year-old Ando, one of the three Cebuano weightlifters campaigning for Team Philippines in the SEA Games, finished with a total of 223-kilogram lift to duplicate her silver medal finish in 2019 SEA Games in Manila.

Ando lifted a total of 103 kg in the snatch and 120kg in the clean and jerk. Vietnam’s Thi Hong Thanh Pham who ruled the same weightlifting category in the 2019 SEA Games in Manila won the gold medal by lifting a total of 230kg.

Pham was a kilogram higher than Ando in the snatch (104kg), and finished the clean and jerk category with 126kg in total. Rounding off the top three was Rabathani Tsabitha of Indonesia who finished with a total of 216kg lift. She had 100k in the snatch and 116kg in the clean and jerk.

Ando, who placed seventh in her Olympic debut in last year’s Tokyo Olympics, is one of the three Cebuanos competing in the SEA Games, the other two are Fernando Agad and John Dexter Tabique.

Agad of San Fernando, south Cebu finished fifth in the men’s 55-kilogram division with Vietnam’s Lại Gia Thành winning the gold medal while Thailand’s Thada Somboon-uan settling for the silver, and Mohamad Aniq Kasdan of Malaysia salvaging the bronze medal.

Tabique will be competing in the 89+kg division tomorrow, Sunday, May 22, 2022. In addition, fellow Filipino weightlifters John Kevin Padullo (89kg) and Kristin Macrohon (71+kg) will also join Tabique in tomorrow’s competition.

So far, only Hidilyn Diaz won the gold medal of the 13-man Philippine weightlifting team of the Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas (SWP).

Rosegie Ramos managed to earn a bronze medal in the women’s 49kg division. Vietnam’s Dihn Thi Pham finished with silver while Thailand’s Surodchana Khambao won the gold medal.

/dbs

