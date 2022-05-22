Two ‘water meter thieves’ nabbed in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two suspected thieves were caught in the act of stealing water meters of the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) in Barangay San Nicolas, Cebu City on the early morning of May 21 and May 22 or during the weekend.

Police Senior Master Sergeant Rene Remedios, desk officer of the Sawang Calero Police Station, said that Adrian Fortes Morris, 25, of Barangay Sawang Calero, Cebu City, and Rodrigo Berdiflor, 18, of Barangay Guadalupe Cebu City were allegedly caught in the act of stealing water meters during separate police roving patrols in Barangay San Nicolas.

First to fall was Morris, who was with a companion were caught trying to detach a water meter while police was on patrol in Tres de Abril St. at past 3 a.m. on Saturday, May 21.

Investigation showed that Morris and his companion were trying to detach a water meter from the pipeline using a wrench when the police patrolling the area chanced upon them.

The policemen arrested Morris, who was then holding the detached water meter but his companion managed to escape when he ran into a residential area.

Police searched the area but they could not find Morris’ cohort.

Next to fall was Berdiflor, who was caught with a water meter in the same area where Morris was arrested.

Investigation showed that Sawang Calero policemen were on patrol along Tres de Abril St. at 2:20 a.m. today, May 22, when they chanced upon Berdiflor and another man, who was believed to be his cohort.

Berdiflor was allegedly carrying the water meter when he was arrested.

Berdiflor later told police the identity of his companion, whom police identified as John Luke Abellanosa, 20, who remained at large as of this posting.

Earlier, MCWD reported a rise in water meter theft this year that also results in water service

interruption.

In a statement, MCWD said a total of 488 water meters were stolen from January 1 until May 20 of this year.

The two suspects were detained at the Sawang Calero Police Station pending the filing of formal complaints of theft against them.

Remedios said he estimated receiving at least 10 reports of stolen water meters.

These were apart from the reports that other on-duty desk officers received during their shift.

Remedios said that they started receiving reports about this just this month.

They usually receive the same reports in areas along V. Rama Avenue and Tres de Abril Street.

“Ang ilang ibaligya, mahalin man ang isig ka end nga mga coupling gani. Kanang bronze mana. Katong meter gyud, di man to mahalin,” Remedios said.

(What they are going to sell are those ends of the coupling, which has bronze in it. The meter cannot be sold.)

However, he has no knowledge of how much this will cost when sold.

Morris and Berdiflor were the first arrested for this offense since reports of water meter thefts had been reported this month.

