Capitol plans to revive month-long celebration for founding anniversary

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu province is expected to revive its tradition of holding a month-long celebration for its founding anniversary, two years since the COVID-19 pandemic put events to a grinding halt.

Reelected Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia announced that the Capitol planned to return the activities and segments, such as the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo, for its upcoming 453rd founding anniversary this August.

“I already promised, first of all, that we will stage the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo this August during our anniversary month. It will be our 453rd Founding Anniversary,” said Garcia.

Since 2020, the provincial government conducted simple rites for its annual founding anniversary due to lingering threats of COVID-19.

Aside from the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo, other anniversary-related events that were postponed included the ‘tabo’ where producers from various parts of the province sell their goods at the Capitol, and job fairs.

Cebu province’s founding anniversary falls annually on August 6 and is considered a local holiday for the entire island of Cebu.

Most parts of the province remain under a lenient Alert Level 2 status in which events and other crowd-gathering activities are allowed.

