Cebu province to celebrate 452nd founding anniversary with simple rites

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu will mark its 452nd founding anniversary on Friday, August 6, 2021.

And as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, Capitol officials will be celebrating the Holiday without any fanfare again.

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia said they will be holding a simple ceremony on Friday to be physically attended by Vice Gov. Hilario Davide III, the department heads of the Capitol, and members of the Provincial Board.

Mayors of towns and component cities belonging to Cebu province will be joining, too, albeit virtually.

This is the second straight year the Capitol will be toning down events related to the province’s founding anniversary, which is usually a month-long celebration marked by various segments and activities.

Garcia described it as “deja vu”.

“It’s like Deja Vu. Ang atong Cebu City MECQ man, so di man ta maka celebrate dinhi. Bisan tuod og na MGCQ ta katong July ug pagka August (2020) atong celebration pero MECQ man ang Cebu City so mao na nabalik na sab,” said Garcia.

The governor also hoped that COVID-19 cases all over Cebu would starting decreasing soon.

“Let’s hope nga after the 15th kay kutob mani August 15, ma-manage nato, our cases will start to drop,” she added.

Former Congressman Pablo Garcia amended Republic Act (RA) 8952, under RA 7698, to declare August 6 of every year as a local holiday for the entire island of Cebu to commemorate the province’s founding anniversary.

It also covers the three highly urbanized cities of Cebu namely Cebu, Lapu-Lapu, and Mandaue.

