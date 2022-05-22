SEA Games: Eumir Marcial scores 1st round stoppage to cop boxing gold

MANILA, Philippines—Eumir Marcial hardly broke a sweat on his way to another Southeast Asian Games gold medal on Sunday.

The hard-hitting Marcial needed just one round to dispose of Delio Anzaqeci of Timor Leste in their men’s middleweight final at Bac Ninh Gymnasium in Vietnam.

Eumir Marcial, who claimed his fourth SEA Games gold medal, quickly made target practice out of his foe and scored two standing eight counts before the referee had seen enough and called off the lopsided bout.

Marcial’s victory gave the Philippines its third gold medal after Rogen Ladon and Ian Clark Bautista also ruled their respective events earlier.

Ladon claimed the flyweight gold after a split decision win over Van Thao Tran of Vietnam while Bautista dominated Naing Latt of Myanmar in the bantamweight final.

Irish Magno, the last Filipino to vie for the gold, hopes to make it four-of-four later.

