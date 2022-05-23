Capitol resumes distribution of Dasig Sugbo cards

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | May 23,2022 - 11:56 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu Provincial Government has resumed the distribution of Dasig Sugbo cards to residents affected by Typhoon Odette (International Name: Megi).

A series of posts on Sugbo News, the Capitol’s media arm, show that Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia on May 20 led the distribution of the financial assistance to qualified beneficiaries in Barili and Pinamungajan towns.

A total of 17,995 cards, with a combined worth of roughly P56.7 million, were handed by the province to the intended local governments.

Of this number, 11,590 went to Pinamungajan while the remaining 6,405 were given to Barili. Each card contained cash aid amounting to P3,000 to P5,000.

Last March, the Capitol postponed the distribution of Dasig Sugbo cards due to the 2022 national and local elections.

The government decided to prohibit doling out any forms of assistance to prevent the use of public funds during election campaign activities.

The provincial government allocated a total of P2 billion to fund post-Odette rehabilitation and recovery efforts here which included granting financial assistance to those affected.

Cash aid of P8,000 were granted to residents whose properties were completely destroyed by the typhoon while P3,000 to P5,000 went to those who suffered ’partial damages.’

Beneficiaries of Dasig Sugbo cards, however, can only use the cash to purchase essential items such as groceries, building materials, and appliances.

The purchase of cosmetics, liquors, and cigarettes are not allowed.

RELATED STORIES

Dasig Sugbo Update: Capitol to recall excess building materials

The ‘Dasig Sugbo’ Lines: What Really Happened

/dcb

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy