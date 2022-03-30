Dasig Sugbo Update: Capitol to recall excess building materials

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Beneficiaries of the Dasig Sugbo cards have only until Thursday, March 31, to avail of building materials from partner merchants.

This after Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia confirmed that the Capitol will already start the recall of all excess rebuilding materials such as galvanized iron sheets, fiberboards, nails, and others.

“By end of March I want an inventory and I want the LGUs to render proper accounting of the withdrawals of the fiberboard including sheets and some plywood,” Garcia told reporters in a recent press interview.

“So that after we would be able to determine whether we should continue keeping the cement boards to the LGUs or I can pull them out because I have some projects that the fiberboards would be perfect for use,” she added.

The governor, however, clarified that Dasig Sugbo beneficiaries can still avail of groceries from their partner supermarket chains and that their cards will still be accepted.

The provincial government, through its Provincial General Services Office (PGSO), issued letters to local governments, announcing that they will be conducting an inventory of the building materials intended supposedly for residents whose homes were damaged by Typhoon Odette.

Copies of the letter, dated March 22, 2022, and signed by Rodel Bontuyan, officer-in-charge of the PGSO, were also published on social media handles of several local government units (LGUs).

The province allocated a total of P2 billion in public funds to help Odette-stricken residents get back on their feet.

Instead of handing out cash, they decided to contain the financial assistance in a card equipped with quick-response (QR) codes. The card was named Dasig Sugbo.

Over 200,000 families all over the province were affected by Odette which hit the island last December 2021.

RELATED STORIES

The ‘Dasig Sugbo’ Lines: What Really Happened

Militant group urges Capitol to resolve Dasig Sugbo-related issues

/dcb

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy