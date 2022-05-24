Erich Gonzales delights fans with photo of her with diamond ring

CEBU, Philippines— Erich Gonzales delighted fans with her latest photos where she can be seen wearing a diamond ring on her right ring finger.

On Monday, May 23, the 31-year-old actress uploaded photos of her enjoying the refreshing view of the mountains.

The photo was posted without a caption on it. She also chose to enable the limited comments feature for the post.

It can be recalled that this is the first time Erich posted a photo of herself with a ring on her finger after reportedly tying the knot with her non-showbiz boyfriend, businessman Mateo Lorenzo.

The intimate ceremony was held last March 23, 2022.

The brother of Mateo, Andres Lorenzo, showed a bride and groom, supposedly Gonzales and Mateo, in front of an altar, via Andres’ Instagram.

The post was later on deleted by Andres but screenshots were already shared by fan accounts on social media.

It can also be noted that the supposed wedding of the couple was scheduled on the same day, as per marriage banns from St. James the Great Parish Alabang, Muntinlupa City, which was spotted by fans in February.

CDN Digital posted her photos with the diamond ring and here are the reactions of some of netizens and some of her fans.

