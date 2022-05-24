CCPO taps Carbon Market vendors to keep peace in the area



CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City policemen are asking for the help of Carbon Public Market vendors in keeping the peace and order in the facility which is undergoing an ambitious facelift.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for administration of CCPO, appeals to the vendors to air their grievances with the concerned agencies rather than conducting rallies.

Parilla said that they already met with the leaders of various vendor associations in Cebu’s largest public market in a bid to maintain order amid the ongoing modernization project in the area.

Holding conversations is among the initiatives that police are doing to effect harmony among the stakeholders.

As per their recent talks with the leaders, Parilla said that so far the latter have responded positively.

“Atoa sila gihangyo nga dili nato mabalik tong previous nga nagdinut-anay kay dunay i implement nga kabag-ohan sa market,” Parilla said.

To recall, the Cebu City Council has ordered a probe over the alleged involvement of kids in the Carbon Public Market commotion last March 11, 2022.

The commotion occurred when Bagsakan vendors at Unit II resisted the installation of yellow railings in front of their stalls, blocking their access to customers.

Parilla said that there is a composite team tasked to monitor the area. The team is composed of personnel of the barangay, market administration, Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO), and some police personnel.

These were assigned to man specific areas inside the public market.

He further hopes that cooperation among involved parties will last.

“Way bisan usa nga vendors nga ma displace. Tanan dunay pwesto. Sa ilang kahadlok nga mahal ilang abangan, gipaniguro na (LGU and Megawide) nga way kausaban, og naay increase very minimal lang,” he said.

Concerning possible snatchers to take advantage of the crowd influx in the market, Parilla said that this was also one reason why they asked for help from the vendors.

Parilla encourages them to immediately report to the police the presence of criminals in the area.

“Kung walay peace and order diha sa lugar, mas dyutay ra ang nga tawo nga muanha kay mahadlok man nga makuotan, matulis,” he added. /rcg

