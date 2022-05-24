Cebu City EOC: No new COVID-19 cases in 2 days

CEBU CITY, Philippines — For two consecutive days now, the Cebu City Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has not recorded a new case of COVID-19 in the city.

Based on the data provided by Cebu City EOC chief Councilor Joel Garganera on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, a total of 258 samples from Cebu City were tested on Monday, May 23. All of these samples yielded. negative results for coronavirus.

With two recoveries logged on Monday and no new COVID-related death recorded for this month, Cebu City’s active case is still low at 20 as of May 23.

Last Sunday, May 22, the Cebu City EOC also recorded no additional confirmed COVID-19 cases from the 382 samples that were tested for coronavirus.

Currently, public and private hospitals in Cebu City with dedicated COVID beds and facilities remain mostly vacant, with the City’s critical care occupancy rate only at 0.43 percent for private hospitals and 0.59 percent for public hospitals.

These numbers are well within the five percent World Health Organization (WHO) threshold for occupancy rate.

Cebu City EOC also shows that only 13 of the 80 barangays in the City have recorded COVID-19 transmission in the past 10 days or from May 14 to May 23.

These barangays are Guadalupe, Capitol Site, Lahug, Mabolo, Quiot, Basak San Nicolas, Camputhaw, Cogon Ramos, Kasambagan, Labangon, Lorega-San Miguel, Mambaling, and Sambag 2.

As of now, the entire Cebu City is placed under Alert Level 1, the lowest form of restriction under the COVID-19 pandemic, until May 31.

Provincewide, nine other areas are also placed under Alert Level 1. These are Mandaue City, Lapu Lapu City, Tudela, Santander, Pilar in Camotes, Oslob, Talisay City, Borbon, and Alcoy. /rcg