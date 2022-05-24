Anne Curtis celebrates 18M followers on social media pages

CEBU, Philippines—Actress-mom Anne Curtis reached another milestone gaining over 18 million followers on her social media pages.

Anne took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, to share her gratitude to her followers.

She reached 18 million followers on both her Instagram and Facebook pages.

“Yippeeeeeee! Good morning to 18 million of you! It’s kind of insane!” she captioned her photo with her daughter Dahlia.

Anne also shared that she is brewing up something for her fans to see this coming Friday.

“I know I’m not as active as I used to be online and I know you all understand why, but thank you for the love nonetheless! 🤍 Things are about to get crazy again real soon! Sharing something on Friday! Stay tuned!!⭐️,” she added.

Anne has been really busy with work, family and business. Anne is also preparing for her comeback concert this June. But nonetheless, fans and followers continue to give their hearts for this well-loved celebrity.

