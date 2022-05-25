Chan: Kidnapping case won’t affect Lapu’s tourism industry

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan believes that the arrest of two Chinese nationals who were allegedly involved in kidnap for ransom activities will not affect the city’s tourism industry.

“Dili sad makaingon ta (nga makaapekto ni sa turismo), labi na sa mga turista nga bag-o kay kining mga Chinese, nag-unay-unay ra sila sa ilang kaugalingon. Sila-sila ra gyud,” Chan said.

On May 7, 2022, Xue Rong Tongug Li and Gou Min were arrested in a safe house in Sitio Soong II, Barangay Mactan, here by members of the Anti-Kidnapping Group (AKG) Visayas Field Unit Seven, and the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO).

During the operations, the operatives were also able to rescue kidnap victim Li Hong Yu, 34-years old and a businessman.

Police Lt. Zozimo Ravanez Jr., team leader of AKG-7, revealed that the suspects were asking for ransom money worth $200,000 or P10 million from the family of the victim.

Due to this, the family of the victim sought the assistance of Lapu-Lapu City Police Station 2.

Operatives found the victim tied to a clothesline and bearing torture marks.

Chan, however, revealed that this is not the first time that a kidnapping incident happened in the city that involves a Chinese national.

“This is the second time. The first time didto gyud ko nag-assist sa family sa biktima,” Chan said.

The mayor added that the first incident of kidnapping happened six months ago, however, the victim decided not to file a case against the suspects.

“Ang problema man gud, ang uban dili mokiha. Usik sad atong paningkamot nga madakpan ang suspects, but at the end dili lang gihapon. Maayo nalang ning nadakpan karon kay napriso man,” he added.

Chan also instructed the police to always coordinate with the Chinese Community/Association in Cebu, to get information regarding Chinese nationals that have visited/lived in the city. /rcg

