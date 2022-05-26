May 26 will be hot and humid in PH, says Pagasa

By: Zacarian Sarao - @inquirerdotnetINQUIRER.net | May 26,2022 - 08:27 AM
weather

While the temperature as of early Thursday morning remains to be comfortable, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) warns of hot and humid weather for the rest of the day. /via Rick C. Gabuya

MANILA, Philippines — Hot and humid weather could be expected across the country today, Thursday although chances of rain remain due to localized thunderstorms, the state weather service said.

Weather specialist Daniel James Villamil said: “Sa Luzon mainit at maalinsangang panahon ang ating mararanasan bukod na lamang sa panandaliang buhos ng ulan na dala ng localized thunderstorms sa dakong hapon o sa gabi.”

(In Luzon we will experience hot and humid weather apart from the short-lived downpour brought by localized thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening.)

Similar weather conditions were seen to prevail over the entire Visayas and Mindanao regions.

Villamil also said they were not monitoring any low-pressure area (LPA) at the moment.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) likewise forecast the following temperature range in key cities/areas nationwide for Thursday:

Metro Manila: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius
Baguio City: 17 to 24 degrees Celsius
Laoag City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius
Tuguegarao: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius
Legazpi City: 26 to 34 degrees Celsius
Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
Tagaytay: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius
Kalayaan Islands: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius
Iloilo City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
Cebu: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius
Tacloban City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius
Cagayan De Oro City: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius
Zamboanga City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
Davao City: 24 to 30 degrees Celsius

Meanwhile, Pagasa did not raise any gale warning over the country’s seaboards since only slight to moderate sea conditions are expected throughout the Philippines’ coasts and in-land seas, according to Villamil.

