May 26 will be hot and humid in PH, says Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — Hot and humid weather could be expected across the country today, Thursday although chances of rain remain due to localized thunderstorms, the state weather service said.

Weather specialist Daniel James Villamil said: “Sa Luzon mainit at maalinsangang panahon ang ating mararanasan bukod na lamang sa panandaliang buhos ng ulan na dala ng localized thunderstorms sa dakong hapon o sa gabi.”

(In Luzon we will experience hot and humid weather apart from the short-lived downpour brought by localized thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening.)

Similar weather conditions were seen to prevail over the entire Visayas and Mindanao regions.

Villamil also said they were not monitoring any low-pressure area (LPA) at the moment.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) likewise forecast the following temperature range in key cities/areas nationwide for Thursday:

Metro Manila: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 17 to 24 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 26 to 34 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 24 to 30 degrees Celsius

Meanwhile, Pagasa did not raise any gale warning over the country’s seaboards since only slight to moderate sea conditions are expected throughout the Philippines’ coasts and in-land seas, according to Villamil.

