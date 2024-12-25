Lawmakers laud removal of seniors booklet rule for meds discount

MANILA – Lawmakers on Wednesday commended Health Secretary Ted Herbosa’s pronouncement to scrap the requirement for senior citizens to present booklets to avail of discounts on medication, calling it a significant step toward easing access to benefits for the elderly.

“Liban na kailangan pa nila sadyain ang pagkuha ng mga booklets, minsan kasi nakakalimutan dalhin or nami-misplace kaya hindi nila minsan napapakinabangan yung discount (Apart from the fact that they need to secure the booklets themselves, sometimes they forget to bring them or misplace them so they can’t avail of the discount),” Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. said in a statement.

“Maganda itong ginawa ni Secretary Herbosa (Secretary Herbosa did well). This is a welcome development. Bawas intindihin para sa ating mga seniors (Less worry for our seniors).”

He pointed out the inconvenience many seniors face in obtaining and keeping track of the booklets.

Revilla said removing the booklet requirement would simplify the process, allowing seniors to better enjoy their legal entitlements.

“Because of this, our seniors can more easily avail of the benefits due them under the law,” he said.

Positive impact

Senator Loren Legarda echoed Revilla’s sentiment, highlighting the positive impact of the policy change on senior citizens, especially those who are indigent.

“Very good! Malaking tulong sa mga lola at lolo at mga indigent senior citizens para sa maayos na pagpapatupad ng batas (Great help to grandparents and indigent senior citizens for the proper implementation of the law),” she said.

Herbosa’s move aligns with the national government’s efforts to streamline processes and ensure that benefits provided by law are readily accessible to vulnerable sectors, particularly senior citizens.

Senate Minority Leader Koko Pimentel also commended the DOH’s decision, saying it is a well-received Christmas gift for more than 9.2 million senior citizens in the country.

“Malaking tulong ito sa ating mga senior citizens (This is a big help to our senior citizens),” Pimentel said.

“As a senior citizen, relate ako diyan! Thumbs-up tayo sa aksyon ng DOH (As a senior citizen, I relate to that! Let’s thumbs-up the DOH’s action)!”

Affordable health care

Pimentel cited the importance of ensuring access to affordable health care for senior citizens, who are often more vulnerable to health issues.

“Dati, napakahirap nilang mag-apply para sa discount, at kailangan pa nilang magdala ng maraming papeles. Ngayon, mas madali na para sa kanila na makuha ang mga gamot na kailangan nila (Previously, it was very difficult for them to apply for the discount, and they had to carry a lot of papers. Now, it is easier for them to get the medicines they need),” he said.

He also commended the DOH for taking steps to streamline the process and make it easier for senior citizens to access their benefits.

Pimentel urged all Filipinos to support the DOH initiative and ensure that senior citizens are able to access the health care they need.

He also called on local government units to simplify the distribution of Christmas gifts to senior citizens due to their vulnerability and need for special consideration.

