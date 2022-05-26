Senior citizens financial assistance in Cebu City to be released on May 28

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Senior citizens in Cebu City will once again get their financial assistance on May 28, 2022, covering April and May 2022 worth P2,000.

City Treasurer Mare Vae Reyes said that the roll-out will start from 8 a.m. on Saturday in all 80 barangays in the designated gyms. The distribution centers will close at 5 p.m.

However, those who will not be able to get their financial aid at the barangays can still do so at the Cebu City Hall financial building beside the Carbon Complex Sto. Niño Chapel.

The distribution period will be a total of ten calendar days before the financial assistance is forfeited and returned to the city’s coffers.

Those issued with the senior citizen cash cards may withdraw the assistance from any Landbank ATM for free or any ATM for a fee depending on the bank.

At least 21,941 senior citizens in the city have been issued the cash card.

Recently, Landbank announced that 711 ATMs now accept cashouts for Landbank cards without a fee, but the City Treasurer’s Office (CTO) is not sure if the 711 branches in Cebu City have that ATM machine.

“Katong pagpandemic, didto siya nagstart nga nagtingub-tingob tag three months. Sugod karon paningkamotan nato nga ma montly na atong distribution,” said Reyes.

Reyes urges the senior citizens who will be getting their financial assistance in the gyms to come to the gym at 8 a.m. and not before so that they won’t have to wait a long time for the disbursers to set up the payroll booths or tables.

They must wear face masks, bring their own ballpen, and bring their Office for the Senior Citizens Affairs (OSCA) identification cards (ID), and alcohol.

For bed-ridden seniors, the distribution will be house-to-house. There are at least 3,773 bed-ridden seniors in the city.

“I-house to house nato ang bedridden kay malipay atong mga seniors nga naay moduaw nila nga taga government. Mavalidate sad nato and macheck nato ilang condition in case nga magneed silag other kinds of help,” said Reyes.

The CTO encouraged seniors to claim the financial assistance personally instead of sending an authorized representative so that the release will not take time for the validation.

However, if they really need to send a representative, they must submit an authorization letter, a copy of their OSCA ID, and a picture of the senior citizen holding a calendar or newspaper with the recent date.

The CTO urged the seniors to get their financial assistance within the ten-day distribution so it will not be forfeited. /rcg

