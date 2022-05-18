Cebu City Treasurer reminds beneficiaries to claim financial assistance

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Treasurer’s Office (CTO) is reminding beneficiaries of financial assistance from the government to get their benefits to avoid forfeiture.

City Treasurer Mare Vae Reyes, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, said that the distribution of financial assistance is ongoing in the different barangays (villages) for Odette beneficiaries, TAPAT program, Special Program for the Education of Students, honorarium for barangay health workers, and fire victims.

Reyes said her office noticed that many beneficiaries are missing the schedules in the barangays even though these were announced in the past week.

Although the beneficiaries can still get their financial assistance at the City Hall, it is important that beneficiaries claim their aid as soon as possible. This is because if they fail to claim the financial aid 10 days after the distribution, this will be reverted back to the city’s coffers.

The city is distributing the financial assistance within ten days from May 13, 2022. If the financial assistance is unclaimed another ten days after that, the cash will be put back to the city’s coffers.

Once reverted back to the city’s coffers, the financial assistance may be re-pay rolled or be forfeited. Reyes said it will most likely be re-pay rolled, but she warns that this will take some time again.

“Ngano dili man niclaim nga naa raman sa ilang mga barangay? Nganong dili man sila moclaim sa ilang mga barangays nga giadto na sila for pila ka days? Katong sa tanan nga wala pa kaclaim, daghan naghuwat ning maabot ang financial assistance, please coordinate sa inyong barangay social worker, nagsuroy-suroy man ni sila sa mga barangays,” Reyes said.

Those who missed their barangay schedule must go to the Cebu City Financial Center across from the City Hall Executive Department, where the disbursement is being conducted at the tents put up outside.

This weekend, another disbursement in Barangays will be conducted for the final days of the release of the financial assistance until the last day on May 23, 2022.

Beneficiaries are encouraged to claim their assistance when a schedule is announced in their barangays.

“Coordinate lang gyod sa mga barangays para maclaim na ninyo,” said Reyes.

