P277M cash assistance to be distributed to 49K Cebu City beneficiaries on May 13

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Treasurer’s Office is now preparing the pay roll-out for the P277 million cash assistance, aid, and honoraria to 49,802 beneficiaries on May 13, 2022.

Mayor Michael Rama, who just received a fresh mandate from the recent elections, had ordered the financial aid to be immediately released after the election ban is lifted.

City Treasurer Mare Vae Reyes said in a phone conference that they are now signing the payroll for the disbursement.

“Nagsige na tag pirma sa payroll para marelease na gyod ni karong Friday. Usually ang releasing ana kay ten days, pero giexpect nato nga dugay mahuman kaning sa Odette victims,” said Reyes.

Odette victims are set to receive P5,000 per structure owner, and since there are still many beneficiaries waiting for their assistance in many barangays, the distribution will take the longest.

Reyes said that they may complete the distribution beneficiaries for the TAPAT program, Special Program for the Education of Students, honorarium for barangay health workers, and fire victims faster than for the typhoon victims.

They are now arranging for the venues of the distribution, which will be in the barangay gyms.

“Most likely sa barangay gyms ta pero ato pa sad iarrange kay mag-abot nya ang tanang distribution. So ato usang han-ayon,” said Reyes.

She assured that starting May 13, all the financial assistance, aid, or honoraria will be finally distributed to the beneficiaries after two months of delay due to the elections.

Mayor Rama said that he wants the completion of the disbursement as soon as possible as the people have waited too long.

He lamented how the Commission on Elections (Comelec) refused the city’s request for an exemption and apologized to the public for the delay.

The city was denied the exemption because, by the time the case was heard, it was already two weeks nearing the May 9, 2022, elections. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Financial aid coming for Odette-affected families in 11 remaining Mandaue barangays

Some Mandaue beneficiaries unable to receive Odette aid during house-to-house distribution

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy