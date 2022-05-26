Cordova’s new mayor sworn into office

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cordova’s newly elected mayor, Cesar Suan, has been sworn into office but he will only assume his function at noon of June 30, 2022.

Suan, an outgoing councilor, had his Oath Taking ceremony, together with other newly elected officials in Cordova town such as incoming vice mayor Victor Tago III, at the Cordova Home Village on Wednesday, May 25.

Those who attended the oath-taking included Suan and Tago’s supporters, family members, and friends.

In a brief speech after the ceremony, which was recorded in a video published on his official Facebook page, Suan thanked all those who supported him and his running mate, Tago, in the May 9 polls.

He also promised to set aside politics in order for the third-class municipality to progress.

“Taas-taas pa ta ug trabahoonon… Let us accept all the sacrifices. Let us accept all the pains… For the common denominator and for the common goal, kinahanglan mag abot ta. For one and only, atoang gusto ang pagpalambo and pagpaasenso sa tagsa-tagsa sa tawo sa Cordova,” Suan said.

Suan took his oath as the newly elected mayor a month before he is expected to formally take helm of Cordova’s Town Hall.

Winning candidates usually take their oath a day or a week before they are set to assume their functions.

The Commission on Elections in Cebu province (Comelec-Cebu), for their part, said there is no law disallowing proclaimed candidates to be sworn into office earlier than usual.

Lawyer Jerome Brillantes, acting Provincial Elections Supervisor, however said winning candidates can only perform their function at 12 noon on June 30.

“Walay prohibition ana… It’s okay pero as long as muassume lang sila inig 12 noon on June 30,” said Brillantes in an interview with reporters.

Suan defeated outgoing Mayor Mary Therese ‘Teche’ Sitoy-Cho by a margin of 4,000 votes. His victory ended the Sitoys’ five-decade reign in Cordova.

Cordova is the neighboring municipality of Lapu-Lapu City in Mactan Island with a population of roughly 70,500.

